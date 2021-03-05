March is Colorectal Awareness Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and people were encouraged to wear blue for Dress In Blue Day.
Its aim Friday was to remind people of the importance of colon cancer screening.
Cancer may be prevented with regular screenings, but nearly 2,600 new cases are diagnosed each year statewide.
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women.
Anyone age 50 or older is encouraged to get a screening.
