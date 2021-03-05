Metro Parks Department lays out summer plans for public pools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Though a chill is still in the air, the fate of public pools in Louisville was up for discussion by a Metro Council committee Thursday night.
Last summer, families out for a swim were met with COVID-19 precautions and limited operations.
The Parks Department said it’s planning for Fairdale and Sun Valley pools to run a more traditional schedule in 2021. Those facilities would open Memorial Day weekend. They will only be accessible on the weekends until kids get out of school. After that, city officials said they plan to operate them throughout the entire week with one scheduled day off.
Swimmers will likely still need to preregister to swim by signing up for one of two swim sessions.
Metro Parks is still looking into how the pandemic may continue to impact capacity.
City workers said the Algonquin pool and facilities supporting it are need of serious renovations.
Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey of District 3 said instead of putting resources toward opening it this year, she envisions saving up to build a brick-and-mortar aquatic center at the site that could be used year-round.
“What is our true goal in opening it?” she said. “Is it just the purpose to have it open or to really have a community asset? I would say the goal is a community asset.”
Discussions on the subject are still ongoing.
Other council members discussed their desires to see the Norton public pool in the Camp Taylor neighborhood revived, and a larger centralized facility that could host events and attract out-of-town guests.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.