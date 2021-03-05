NAFC to end hybrid learning for grades 7-12

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Some students in the New Albany Floyd County Schools who have been attending class on a hybrid schedule will soon be returning to the classroom on a full time basis.
In a letter sent to parents today, Superintendent Brad Snyder announced the school district will stop the use of the A/B schedule for students in grades 7-12 who have chosen in-person learning and return them to the classroom five days a week.
Students in the 7th and 8th grades will return to the classroom on starting Monday, March 15. For grades 9-12, the return to the classroom will come one week later, Monday, March 22.
Snyder said the practicing of social distancing and wearing of masks will remain. He also said while it’s hoped in-person instruction will continue for the remainder of the school year, changes to the schedule are possible of COVID positivity rates increase.
The return to in-person instruction will not impact students who have chosen virtual instruction.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.