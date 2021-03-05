Restaurant robbed after owners donate supplies in Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the owners of Fry Daddy’s and Six Forks Burger Company were in Texas taking supplies to people in need after the devastating winter storm, someone broke into their restaurant and stole all of the money in the cash register.
Troy King, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Selena Johnson, said the robbery happened early Monday morning.
“One of our food providers was here to deliver french fries,” King explained. “They gave us a call and said the front door was smashed open.”
After looking at the surveillance video, the couple saw there were two attempts of the person trying to break into the restaurant.
“The first attempt, they tried to break a little window next to the door, couldn’t do it,” King said. “Came back about 12, 13 minutes later and just threw a sledge hammer through the door.”
Once inside, the person seemed very familiar with the restaurant. They went going straight to the cash register, opened it with no problems and stole the $200 dollars that were inside.
“We believe it’s a former employee,” King added, “which also was a new employee. We didn’t really know him that well.”
Thursday, Anita Stringer, a customer, stopped by Fry Daddy’s for a meal and to show support the restaurant. Stringer began livestreaming on Facebook and asked her social media friends to support the business.
“That’s a selfless act of love, and that’s what the world needs is love,” Stringer said. “For someone to come and damage their property and they’re still willing to pay it forward, that is nothing but a Godly person, and for that reason, I want to be connected to those kind of people.”
King and his wife said they are not angry at the situation because there are other things to focus on. The two are now taking donations to help people impacted by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Supplies like water, baby wipes, diapers, disinfecting wipes, and cleaning supplies can be dropped off at either Fry Daddy’s, located at 1991 Brownsboro Road, or Six Forks Burger Company, located at 1270 South Preston Street. The donations will be dropped off in Beattyville on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.