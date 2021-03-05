Second REAL ID site opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A second location where people can get a REAL ID opened in Louisville.
The site, located at 9112 Leesgate Road, opened on March 3 and is accepting online appointments.
The location is taking COVID-19 precautions, such as having people wait in their vehicles and sanitizing surfaces in-between customers.
People can also receive a REAL ID at Bowman Field.
On Oct. 1, 2021, people will need a REAL ID or a passport for commercial air travel and to visit military bases and federal facilities.
For more information on REAL ID or to make an appointment, click here.
