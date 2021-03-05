Should former COVID-19 patients get the vaccine?

“We don’t know how long people have immunity after having the virus,” UofL Health Dr. Hugh Shoff said. “So that’s the impetus for wanting people to get the vaccine. Let’s go ahead and get your vaccine because we’re still watching those people and watching to see how long immunity will last and there is a chance you could get it again past 90 days. So let’s go ahead and get you the vaccine so there’s less chance of getting the virus going forward.”