Southern Indiana homeowners along the Ohio River prep for potential flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As water levels rise, people who live in towns along the Ohio River are watching it closely.
“It’s the same time, same weekend every year,” Beverly Knecht told WAVE 3 News.
Knecht has lived in Utica for 50 years. Her house isn’t right on the river, but she’s still keeping an eye on it as it rises.
She is one of dozens in Utica who were out Thursday looking at the river water levels. She said the flooding in 2018 keeps coming to mind for people in town.
“Oh yeah, I’m sure [people along the river] start thinking about watching the river, especially when they say it’s going to be coming up,” she said.
Whatever happens this weekend, she knows homeowners along the river will be taken care of by their neighbors in town.
“The town pulls together when anything happens like this,” she said. “Everyone pulls together and works together to get their places cleaned out.”
Homeowners WAVE 3 News spoke to off camera told us they’re hoping this time around, there won’t be much clean-up to do.
In Utica, where North Front Street turns into Upper River Road, barriers were put up Thursday to prevent people from driving on the road. At one point, a delivery truck was stuck in the high water.
Caesar’s Southern Indiana announced Thursday morning they were temporarily closing because of high water.
When a WAVE 3 News crew tried to get near the casino Thursday afternoon, they ran into water covering State Road 111 about 3.5 half miles from the casino. The crew saw nearly a dozen cars drive through the flooded road.
Local officials urge the public to not drive through roads covered in water. Instead, they ask people to turn around and find an alternate route.
Portions of River Road in Louisville were impassable. The Shell gas station at the corner on Zorn Avenue and River Road was flooded Thursday.
Many restaurants and homeowners along River Road already moved out this week ahead of the high water.
The Ohio River will crest on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.