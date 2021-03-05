2 wounded in shooting at barber shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A barber and his customer were wounded in a shooting in Louisville Central Business District.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of S. 8th Street at the International Mall.
According to Louisville Metro police, two other men fired the shots which struck the barber and customer. LMPD said the shooters were not customers of the shop and there was no one else inside the shop at the time of the shooting.
Injuries to both wounded men are believed to not be life-threatening. They were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. No one else at the mall was injured.
Detectives asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the LMPD Crime Ttip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
