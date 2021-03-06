Deadly shooting in Hardin County under investigation by KSP

UPTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is currently investigating a deadly shooting Friday night in Hardin County that killed one man.
According to a news release from KSP, officers received multiple calls on someone being shot in the Crossroads IGA parking lot in Upton, Kentucky around 9 p.m. Friday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that earlier in the day, 25-year-old Ryan Woodrum had found out that his wife’s vehicle was stolen from their home in Hart County, according to police.
Woodrum located the vehicle at the Crossroads IGA grocery store later that day, and had confronted the occupant of the stolen vehicle, identified as Joseph Smith, 25, from Cecilia.
The two started a physical altercation, and during that time, Woodrum drew a handgun and fired it at Smith.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. His body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.
KSP said the case investigation is ongoing, and will be forwarded to the Hardin County Grand Jury following its conclusion.
