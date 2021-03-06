Early Georgia Run Dooms Cats

GREENVILLE, Sc. (WAVE) - #16 Georgia opened the game with a 15-2 run and cruised to a 78--6 win over #17 Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.
SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard scored 33 points, five rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot in the game. Chasity Patterson scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Cats.
Kentucky struggled from the field early in the game, making just one of its first 11 from the field.
Howard would lead a late charge, scoring six points in less than a minute to get UK within nine, 74-65, but the Cats would get no closer.
Kentucky will return to action in the NCAA Tournament. The Cats will find out their opponent on March 15.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.