FORECAST: Sunny through the weekend

- OHIO RIVER: Now at Flood Stage with continued flooding through the weekend
- Warmer next week in the 60s & 70s
- Rain chances return mid to late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is once again in the forecast for our Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. The Ohio River crests today, several feet above flood stage.
Expect mainly clear skies tonight with low temperatures near 30 degrees.
Our gradual warm-up continues on Sunday as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. Abundant sunshine remains in the forecast; a picturesque end to the weekend.
Some clouds stream overhead Sunday night into early Monday morning but the dry weather remains. A southerly wind will limit lows to the 30s.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 28.73′ | Forecast Crest: 29.5′ THIS EVENING
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 59.80′ | Forecast Crest: 60.6′ THIS EVENING
