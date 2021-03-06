Gov. Beshear: One year since first COVID case reported in Ky., 840 new cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On the one-year anniversary since the first COVID-19 case reported in the commonwealth, Governor Beshear confirmed 840 additional cases of COVID-19 as the fight against the virus continues.
Beshear spoke at the Capitol grounds Saturday afternoon to remember the more than 4,700 Kentuckians who lost their life to the virus since the pandemic began one year ago.
“March 6th of last year was a bright sunny day, it was a Friday. But that bright sunny day would begin a long, sometimes dark year,” Beshear said. “A year ago today, March 6, 2020, marked the first case of COVID-19 reported here in Kentucky, ushering the commonwealth in the war against a deadly, once in a century global pandemic.”
The memorial at the Capitol featured many first responders, health care providers, and families of those who have lost their life due to the virus. While the service memorialized lives that were lost, Beshear also reminded Kentuckians of a light at the end of the tunnel, with vaccinations being rolled out faster than ever.
In Saturday’s update, Beshear confirmed an additional 840 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 410,184.
An additional 52 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday. Total deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth is now reported at 4,806.
The state’s positivity rate hit 4.0 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 591
- Patients currently in ICU : 171
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 72
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
