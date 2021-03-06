How to safely clean up after flooding, per MSD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the Ohio River floodwaters begin to recede, home and business owners along its banks in Kentucky and Southern Indiana will have to start the process of cleaning up.
Louisville Metro Sewer District officials urge property owners before cleaning up to take photos.
They should also check for damaged power lines, gas lines, foundation cracks and other exterior damage.
If a basement is flooded, never walk into the water for risk of electrocution; turn off the gas, water, and electricity immediately.
If a person smells natural gas or propane or hears hissing noises, they should leave the area immediately and call the fire department.
Always wear boots, gloves, and masks when cleaning, and open up doors and windows to help dry things out.
Also, MSD suggests anyone applying to build or repair in a flood plain to get a permit. To apply for one, click here or call (502) 540-6126.
