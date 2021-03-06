Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,243 new cases, 36 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on new reports of COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report, coming one year after the first reported case in Indiana, confirmed an additional 1,243 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began is now 666,516.
An additional 36 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 12,299.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 8,212,940 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,145,029 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 41,833, with 6,609 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 3.2 percent for all tests administered.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.