Ohio River flooding continues; restaurants prepare to clean up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the past week, the Ohio River has continued to rise following recent rain. The river’s water, mixed with mud, trash and grime, has gone out of its banks and into homes and businesses.
In New Albany, water covered the road along the amphitheater Friday afternoon.
Anna Hornung and her family were downtown to cash in their tokens for a reading club before walking over to sit and look at the river.
“We came down here, and it’s all flooded,” she said. “It’s usually where we ride our bikes in the summer.”
She was surprised to see the water so high, nearly covering street lamps and crosswalk signs.
In Louisville, dozens of streets were also closed Thursday and a large portion of River Road was impassable.
Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille posted a video Friday on Facebook Live, showing a few feet of water inside and outside the restaurant.
“Yes, once again, it’s flooding,” an employee said in the video. “So I’m going to take you on a little tour of the restaurant. We still have about a foot to go before the crest, then it’ll start to drop.”
According to the video, the restaurant floods the inside of the building with fresh water to keep the muddy Ohio River water out.
“You can see inside versus out,” he said in the video. “Crystal clear versus muddy. Makes the clean up much much easier.”
The clean up will take a few days once the water recedes.
“But we’ll be fine,” the employee said. “We’re used to it unfortunately. It’s life on the river. Take the good with the bad.”
