Pet owners concerned on what post-pandemic life may look like

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - The pandemic forced many lifestyle changes. You may be working from home or maybe you added to our household.
Now that vaccines are rolling out and restrictions are loosening up, there is more talk about returning to the office. That could be causing some anxiety for some pet owners.
All this time at home may have lead to you and your pet forming a closer bond or maybe you got a new pet recently. A new survey reveals pet owners are worried about returning to the workplace.
A survey from Banfield Pet Hospital in Vancouver, Washington found 1 in 3 people got a new pet during the pandemic. Many pet owners are wondering – and worrying – about what a post-pandemic life may look like for them and their pets.
According to the pet hospital, some are considering rehoming their pets. Others plan to hire a dogwalker, take their pet to daycare or do a combination of both once they return to the workplace, which will hopefully relieve some worry for owners about leaving pets at home.
Studies show 63 percent say increased time at home has made them think more about how their pets can fit into their workday post-pandemic. 57 percent agree they’ll be most happy returning to their workplace if they can bring their pets with them.
It seems employers are taking note. According to the Banfield study, half of executives surveyed say they’re planning to allow pets in the workplace upon return to the office and 59 percent say they’ll allow more flexibility for workers wanting to stay remote with their pets.
If owners are worried about leaving their pets at home when returning to the workplace, Banfield doctors recommend some tips to help make the transition easier:
- Ease your pet into a new routine.
- Avoid emotional departures or greetings.
- Ensure daily exercise continues.
- Give your dog a favorite distraction several minutes prior to leaving the house, including long lasting food treats or a favorite toy.
