Saturday Night: Circle airs live Opry special benefiting Feeding America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following last week’s broadcast, Circle will air another live broadcast from The Opry to help raise money and awareness of food insecurity Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
“Country Music – Feeding America” will feature Darius Rucker, Sara Evans and Chris Janson, among others. That event will precede the normal Saturday night live stream at 9 p.m. ET.
The special event is a partnership among WAVE 3 News parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network in response to the rising demand for nutrition assistance due to the pandemic and extreme weather across several states last week. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries in nearly every community across the country. Viewers will be encouraged to make a donation at www.feedingamerica.org/circle.
The performances can be watched on Circle over an antenna on channel 3.3 in addition to a companion live stream on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
