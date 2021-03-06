Saturday Night: Circle airs live Opry special benefiting Feeding America

The special event is a partnership among WAVE 3 News parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network in response to the rising demand for nutrition assistance due to the pandemic and extreme weather across several states last week. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries in nearly every community across the country. Viewers will be encouraged to make a donation at www.feedingamerica.org/circle.