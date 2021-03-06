Some Kentucky, Indiana school districts consider returning to classrooms full-time

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools just made the decision to go back to classrooms on a hybrid schedule. Now, other districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana area are weighing the options of staying in a hybrid model or going back full-time.
Some students in the New Albany Floyd County Schools who have been attending class on a hybrid schedule will soon be returning to the classroom on a full-time basis.
In a letter sent to parents today, Superintendent Brad Snyder announced the school district will stop the use of the A/B schedule for students in grades 7-12 who have chosen in-person learning and return them to the classroom five days a week.
Students in the 7th and 8th grades will return to the classroom on starting Monday, March 15. For grades 9-12, the return to the classroom will come one week later, Monday, March 22.
Snyder said the practicing of social distancing and wearing of masks will remain. He also said while it’s hoped in-person instruction will continue for the remainder of the school year, changes to the schedule are possible of COVID positivity rates increase.
The return to in-person instruction will not impact students who have chosen virtual instruction.
In Hardin County, Kentucky, the public school district will complete vaccinating teachers, and then a vote on its return to school plans will soon follow.
John Wright, the Hardin County School District (HCSD) communications director, told WAVE 3 News that it has been a revolving door of conversations about returning to full-time in-person instruction.
“Has it been perfect? The answer to that — no,” Wright said.
As a dad of three daughters who attend HCSD schools, he said his family and others are more than ready to get back to the classrooms.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Wright said. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things with our teachers and students, our staff, and kudos to our staff for doing a tremendous job — especially given the circumstances they’ve been handed.”
Tuesday, the district will complete vaccinating teachers, and then a vote from the Board of Education will soon follow.
If there’s anything Wright knows, he said it’s that teachers and students can only benefit from seeing each other face-to-face instead of online.
“They’re ready to go back,” Wright said. “I can assure you, there’s some apprehension out here. But they got into this business to help kids the best way we know to do that and that’s through five-day a week in-person instruction.”
At NAFC, social distancing and mitigation efforts are going to be implemented.
Hardin County is set to discuss a final decision on social distancing measures next week.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.