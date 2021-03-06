Van Lith Shines as Cards Survive Wake Forest

GREENSBORO, Nc. (WAVE) - University of Louisville freshman, Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and helped No. 5 Louisville pull away in the fourth quarter to beat Wake Forest 65-53 in Friday’s ACC quarterfinals.
ACC player of the year, Dana Evans struggled, finishing with only eight points on 3-15 shooting. But, the Cards got big games from Van Lith, as well as Ramani Parker and Ahlana Smith. ’'I told them before we came down here, I said, `A lot of people are going to get the chance to play’ because you can’t just play six or seven 40 minutes, three days in a row,’' head coach, Jeff Walz said.
The Cards will meet Syracuse in Saturday’s semifinals. The Orange advanced to a last second putback by Kamilla Kordoso to beat Florida State 68-67.
