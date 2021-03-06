Van Lith Shines as Cards Survive Wake Forest

ACC player of the year, Dana Evans struggled, finishing with only eight points on 3-15 shooting. But, the Cards got big games from Van Lith, as well as Ramani Parker and Ahlana Smith. ’'I told them before we came down here, I said, `A lot of people are going to get the chance to play’ because you can’t just play six or seven 40 minutes, three days in a row,’' head coach, Jeff Walz said.