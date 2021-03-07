Hoosiers drop ninth straight to Purdue 67-58

(WAVE) - Zach Edey scored 20 points and #23 Purdue outscored Indiana 29-13 in the final 15:35 of the first half as the Boilermakers beat the Hoosiers 67-58. It was IU’s ninth straight loss to Purdue.
A Rob Phinisee drive and free throw gave Indiana an early 7-0 lead, but it was all Purdue from there.
The 7′4″ Edey was a force in the paint, He added nine rebounds.
“Give Purdue credit, a hard fought game,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “I thought those guys did make timely plays, the freshman Zach Edey is really hard to deal with, with his size.”
The Hoosiers take a five-game losing streak to next weeks Big Ten Tournament.
Al Durham led Indiana with 14 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12. Jerome Hunter also scored 12.
Indiana finishes the regular season 12-14, 7-12 in the Big Ten. Purdue is 18-8, 13-6.
