Mintz, Boston lead UK to 92-64 win over South Carolina

(WAVE) - Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston each hit six three-pointers as Kentucky finished the regular season with a 92-64 win over South Carolina. It was the Cats highest scoring output of the season.
Mintz hit five of his six three-pointers in a decisive stretch early in the second half.
“That was big for me because I didn’t practice all week, went down, little bum ankle, so I mean to just get that feeling, get to going crazy like that, that was huge for me, that meant a lot,” Mintz said. He finished with 20 points.
Boston had a career-high 21. He hit 6-10 three’s. Mintz hit 6-11 and the Cats shot 13-27 as a team.
Olivier Sarr added 15 points and Isaiah Jackson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“You know we made some shots, but again, we had 17 assists, and some of turnovers we had, were in the last five, six minutes of the game, so, the press didn’t hurt us,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I mean it was, we rebounded better in the second half than we did in the first, and it’s a good send off for us.”
The Cats finish the regular season 9-15 and 8-9 in the SEC. They will be the #8 seed in next weeks SEC Tournament. They open with #9 seed Mississippi State (14-13, 8-10) on Thursday at 12 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I mean if we have a chance to go out there and play for 40 minutes, it’s never too late, so, we’ll see next week,” Mintz said.
