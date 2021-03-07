Recaps of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby prep races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There were a trio of races for Kentucky Derby hopefuls on Saturday.
The star of the day was no doubt Bob Baffert’s talented colt, Life is Good, who romped in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. Under Mike Smith, LIfe is Good shot right to the lead out of the gate, was never headed, and his margin of victory was eight lengths over stablemate Medina Spirit.
The winner paid $3.00. Life is Good did drift to the outside during the final eighth of a mile and Smith said his runner got distracted by the track’s video board in the infield.
Longshots captured the other two Derby preps.
In Florida, 15-1 shot, Helium, came charging in mid-stretch to capture the Tampa Bay Derby by three parts of a length over Hidden Stash .
Winning trainer, Mark Casse said the Blue Grass Stakes could be next for Helium. 8-5 favorite, Candy Man Rocket, struggled and ran eleventh.
Meantime at Aqueduct, Weyburn, the longest price in the field at 45-1, nipped Crowded Trade at the wire of the one mile Gotham Stakes. The margin of victory was a nose. Weyburn, trained by Jimmy Jerkins, paid $95.50 to win.
Favored, Highly Motivated, who had traffic trouble down the backstretch, was able to rally to finish third.
All three winners of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby prep receive 50 points on the Derby points standings. But Helium and Weyburn are not currently nominated to the Derby.
