Crews return empty-handed after 6-hour-long search for James Hutchinson and Nylo Lattimore

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (FOX19) - Crews were out along the banks of the Ohio River searching for the bodies of 6-year-old James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore for nearly 6 hours Sunday.
The crews searched 21 miles from Lawrenceburg to Aurora, on foot and using dogs.
A helicopter and mobile command unit from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office emergency response services unit was brought to help with the search. Crews also used a mapping system to mark which areas had been covered.
Divers with the Hamilton County Police Association were out here as well, but they say visibility and treacherous river conditions prevented any underwater search efforts from happening.
“The water is still very high, but it didn’t go down as much as we had hoped,” said Tracy Campbell of North Start International K9 Search and Rescue
Hutchinson’s mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, first reported her son missing in late Feb. but then confessed to killing him when she tried to abandon him., Middletown police said.
Police say James was murdered by his own mother, who threw his body in the river last weekend. According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, she claimed she was pressured to do so by her boyfriend, James Hamilton.
Court documents say Gosney is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Hamilton is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
A judge set Gosney’s bond at $1 million Monday, while Hamilton’s bond is set at $100,000.
About two months before James’ death was the death of Nylo Lattimore.
The 3-year-old was originally reported missing on Dec. 4. His mother was stabbed and killed on Dec. 11, according to Cincinnati police.
Desean Brown, 20, has since been charged in connection with her death.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag along the Ohio River near the Purple People Bridge on Dec. 12, according to a source. Police found a stroller nearby that family members say belonged to Nyteisha.
According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Brown killed Nylo after his mother’s death, but before disposing of her body.
He then put Nylo into the Ohio River alive, Deters said.
Crews have been searching for his body ever since.
Brown is held without bond in the Hamilton County Justice Center and is now facing the death penalty.
“A lot of people that have kids. Small, adults. We have two families their child is likely in the river and I would want the same thing if my child was missing,” Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.
Sheriff Simpson says it has been a challenge to search for the boys due to the high water.
“The water has been up for days. It is coming down. I had the opportunity to fly over the river and look at it. It’s like looking into a glass of chocolate milk. It’s just mud. The river is going down, but it’s still a great challenge,” Sheriff Simpson said.
While today’s recovery efforts were unsuccessful, crews say they aren’t giving up hope and will continue looking for James and Nylo until their promise is delivered.
“This is part of our job. We’re not done until we can try and locate and recover these two little boys,” said Simpson.
