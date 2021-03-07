5 UofL beats Syracuse 72-59 to advance ACC Tournament title game

(WAVE) - ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans bounced back from her lowest scoring effort of the season to tally 13 points as #5 UofL held off Syracuse 72-59 in an ACC Tournament semifinal on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“Now it’s gonna take everybody, everybody tomorrow is going to have to play well,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “You can’t have two or three not play well and then someone comes off the bench and plays well. Everybody has got to play well.”
Kianna Smith scored 11 and Norika Konno had 10 off the Cards bench.
They are 23-2 and advance to the title game on Sunday at 12 p.m. where they will face #3 N.C. State (19-2).
The Wolfpack beat the Cards 74-60 on February 1 in the KFC Yum! Center.
“It’s fun, this is what we’ve been waiting for, this is something that we’ve been working for all summer, all year long, so it’s here and now we know that we have one more game to win a championship,” Evans said. “I know everybody is going to be dialed in and ready to play, everybody has been focused. I think we’ve gotten great production from our bench, so everybody is ready.”
Evans scored a season-low eight points in the Cards win over Wake Forest on Friday. She is just 7-26 from the field in the tournament. She scored 29 in the first meeting with the Wolfpack.
