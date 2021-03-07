Utica residents were prepared for flood waters but not concerned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flood waters covered Southern Indiana roads Saturday.
A Utica resident, Christy Frye, described the Ohio River as a beast.
“Just a mighty, mighty beast,” Frye said. “You gotta respect it for sure.”
Frye moved into her home after the 2018 flood when the Ohio River crested above 60 feet, she said living on the river is all about being prepared.
“We knew we had to build up high enough,” Frye explained. “Waters never going to get in our house and the whole bottoms concrete.”
Frye said floodwaters barely touched her grass on Saturday when the river crested, which was a much different experience than what her neighbor, Tim McDonald, experienced in 2018.
“2018 the water came up fast and furious,” McDonald tole Wave 3 News. “And I tell you something about mother nature, when you see that happen you’re totally powerless.”
McDonald has lived on the river for four years, he said the views are worth the risks.
“I just think that the one thing is that you prepare for it,” McDonald added. “If you’re going to live on the river you know at some point it’s going to happen so you just get ready and do the best you can.”
Water levels will recede over the next few days, the next step will be clean-up.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.