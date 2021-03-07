21 Virginia claims ACC regular season title with 68-58 win over Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #21 Virginia got 24 points from Sam Hauser as UVA held UofL leading scorer Carlik Jones to a season low six points in a 68-58 Virginia win in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.
Jones was just 2-15 from the field. It marked the first time all season that the senior guard has not scored in double figures.
“I do think that Carlik got some looks that no matter how physical they are, they normally go in, and you know he’s a competitor, so I can see him coming back with a little fire in his belly and being much better as we head to the conference tournament,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said.
The Cards trailed 28-21 at the half, but got within 41-38 on a Dre Davis three-pointer from the corner with 14:37 remaining.
Hauser answered with five straight points.
UofL finishes the regular season 13-6, 8-5 in the ACC. They will be the #7 seed in next weeks ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Cards first game is Wednesday at 6:30 pm against the winner of Duke-Boston College.
Virginia is the #1 seed and will not play until 12 pm on Friday against the winner of Syracuse-NC State.
“There’s not a team in this league that we can’t beat, if we play well,” Mack said, adding, “but at the same time, there’s not a team that can’t beat us, if we’re not locked in and playing extremely hard and playing the right way offensively. So we’ve got to use these next few days to go over to Greensboro and be ready to battle. These are the games you play for and work hard all summer and preseason and put ourselves in a position that we’re playing for some things.”
