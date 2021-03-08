JCPS launches bus finder website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new tool to help parents and guardians locate their child’s bus number and bus stop was launched Monday.
On the JCPS Transportation Department’s Bus Finder web page people can enter their home address to find the bus number, nearest stop and pick up times, according to JCPS.
Due to the pandemic, the following steps are being taken on school buses:
- Hand sanitizer will be available for students as they step on the bus, and masks will be worn by students and the driver at all times unless they have a medical waiver
- Students will have assigned seats to help with contact tracing
- Bus drivers will clean and sanitize the high touch areas inside their bus – handrails, window handles, backs, tops and sides of seats – after each run, with a deep cleaning at the end of the day
Parents are encouraged to let the district know if their child will be returning to in-person classes.
To view the Bus Finder web page, click here.
