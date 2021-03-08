JCPS students returning to classrooms need updated immunizations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year off, JCPS students will return to in-person learning next week. Before sending kids back to school, local healthcare professionals said parents may want to find out if they are up to date on their immunizations.
“We have had a significant drop off of families showing up for their well-child checks,” Dr. Sayeed Khan from Norton Children’s Fern Creek said.
Skipping those checkups means putting some children behind on general vaccinations they need to go back to school.
”All those requirements are still in place for kids to have immunizations,” Manager of District Health Services at Jefferson County Public Schools Dr. Eva Stone said.
”I would say for the preschool population the common ones we focus on are measles, mumps, rubella, as well as the chicken pox vaccine,” Khan said. “Those are much communicable diseases that we want to make sure are controlled in the community.”
Stone says the routine immunizations typically happen for kindergarten, sixth grade, and 16-year-old students.
“They need immunizations for things like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis/whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, Hemophilus influenza B, polio, and pneumococcal vaccines are the typical ones,” Stone said. “Hepatitis A is a more recent addition to the required vaccines.”
All JCPS students need proof of two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine. Stone said if a child isn’t up to date on vaccines, parents or guardians shouldn’t panic because they can still return to in-person learning next week.
“We have a window of time for parents to be able to produce an immunization certificate but, what we want to stress to parents is that if access to vaccines is the issue, we want to work with parents to help make those services available,” Stone said.
The coronavirus vaccine is not available for children yet.
For more information on requirements or if help is needed to get a child vaccinated, Stone said JCPS can offer help. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.