Persistence the key to getting second vaccine appointment for Phase 1C

With the advice from Adelberg and others, WAVE 3 News checked multiple sites from Kroger to CVS. Those who also have gotten appointments recommended checking multiple sites at different times of day. Next, be willing to drive 30 miles or more away from the Louisville area, and finally, don’t get frustrated; keep searching. WAVE 3 News reached out to Kroger to find out why it’s so easy to find a first appointment but not the second, but has not heard back.