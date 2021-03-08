Persistence the key to getting second vaccine appointment for Phase 1C

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a frustrating position many people are now finding themselves in.
You finally made it into the Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations, but if you live in Louisville and are under age 60, you can’t find an appointment. Many people have voiced frustrations on social media as many of their friends and colleagues are getting those coveted COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
“I was getting vaccine envy,” said Liz Adelberg, a WAVE 3 News producer and mother of two noticing what people were saying on her social media page after she posted a photo showing her first vaccine appointment Saturday. “Well, how come they got theirs?”
One quick scroll through Facebook and you’ll see plenty of Louisvillians in Phase 1C, like Adelberg, already getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Adelberg said she surprised so many friends were having trouble finding appointments for the vaccine, adding that she even felt a little guilty about finding an appointment. She shouldn’t, though, as it’s now her turn in 1C, and she takes medicine that makes her immunocompromised. She scored after a few tries on the Walgreen website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Meanwhile, some of her friends have tried multiple pharmacies like Kroger, Walgreens and CVS ever since 1C opened. While first appointments pop up on sites like Kroger and Walgreens in cities like Elizabethtown or Lebanon, getting the second appointment at times seems all but impossible.
“We are constantly meeting,” Norton Medical Group Vice President of Operations Craig Johnson said. “What are the steps involved here to make it as easy as possible?”
Johnson and providers like Norton Healthcare are trying to make it as easy as possible for people in 1C to sign up on their websites, but just like the Metro Health Department’s Mass Vaccination Clinic and Baptist Health Louisville, they’re only vaccinating those 60 and up for the time being.
“I tried the LouVax,” Adelberg said, “and I ran into the roadblocks there with 60 and over, and I tried Walgreens and after just a few tries, it didn’t take very long.“
With the advice from Adelberg and others, WAVE 3 News checked multiple sites from Kroger to CVS. Those who also have gotten appointments recommended checking multiple sites at different times of day. Next, be willing to drive 30 miles or more away from the Louisville area, and finally, don’t get frustrated; keep searching. WAVE 3 News reached out to Kroger to find out why it’s so easy to find a first appointment but not the second, but has not heard back.
