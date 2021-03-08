What to know if you plan on getting a Real ID in Louisville before October deadline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The federal deadline that requires passengers on domestic flights or guests on military bases to have an approved ID card is quickly approaching.
More locations are opening across Kentucky to make sure everybody in the state can meet the Oct. 1 deadline if they need to.
A second Real ID office is now open in the city of Louisville , and if you’ve had trouble getting an appointment in the past, your chances may have improved.
Here’s what you need to know:
Off the bat, you’ll need three things: Proof of your Social Security number, proof of identity and proof of residency (you’ll need two items for that one).
For proof of residency, you can provide a few different items, including, but not limited to bills, lease agreements, mortgage statements or a car title.
For proof of identity, you can provide a birth certificate or a passport, and for proof of your Social Security number, you’ll need your social security card or a tax document that displays the number.
More than likely, you’ll have to have an appointment, whether it’s at Bowman Field or the newest location. You can make appointments online at drive.ky.gov/RealID.
None of these things was a problem for Kathy Barako or her husband John, who registered for their Real IDs Monday at the location near Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway. She said she made sure she had all the necessary paperwork.
“It was great,” Barako said. “We had a 10:15 appointment, got here a little before 10 and walked right in.”
Barako said she wants to be able to fly and visit her grandkids again, something the pandemic has stopped her from doing. Now, she’ll also need a new ID to fly after Oct. 1. She said the people at the new location made everything a breeze.
“We just found out through a friend who happened to come and she said it was a real easy process,” Barako said, “so we went ahead and called and made an appointment immediately, got right in, so we were real happy.”
For any additional information you may need, you can visit Kentucky’s Real ID website here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.