City and state leaders cut ribbon on Sports and Learning Complex in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is officially open, although it’s been operating for weeks.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear looked on as Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds cut the ribbon for the project on Tuesday.
Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and several other community leaders thanked Reynolds for what she’s done, saying the $53 million facility at 30th and Muhammad Ali would not be standing if not for her vision.
For Reynolds, though, it took so much more than herself.
“This took everybody,” she said. “And if you are in this audience and you gave a dollar, you said a prayer, you sent a text, you made a phone call, this is here because of you.”
With her daughters at either side of her, Reynolds cut the ribbon on the project she envisioned almost four years ago.
She said it was support that got her through the tough times. It was support from friends and family, but also companies like Norton Healthcare and Humana during times she didn’t think the project would get done.
“There were times in this project where I found myself on my knees,” Reynolds said. “Do you understand what it felt like for a corporation like Norton to say, ‘We see you?’”
Norton and Humana both gave the Urban League millions of dollars to make the project happen.
Norton CEO Russell Cox said Tuesday it wasn’t a donation. Rather, it was an investment.
As it stands now, neighbors of the complex are excited for what it will bring to the area.
“We’re proud of it and we want to embrace it,” longtime Russell neighborhood resident Beverly Turner said.
The facility already has hosted five different events, bringing in thousands of athletes from across the state, country and world.
The Louisville Urban League hopes to continue to provide such opportunities for years to come.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.