Downtown businesses announce March Madness on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About a dozen downtown business owners are hoping a new series of events centered around March Madness will help bring customers back into the heart of the city.
The group announced ‘March Madness on Main Street’ will tip off March 18 at noon. Bars, restaurants and hotels on Whiskey Row and nearby plan to offer specials through the Final Four.
The group also addressed concerns Tuesday that could be keeping potential customers at home including COVID-19, and unrest in the city. It comes after a weekend where demonstrators clashed with youth cheerleaders outside of the Kentucky International Convention Center.
“I purposely have meetings down here three and four days a week just to let people know its safe,” Robbie Valentine, a leader at the KFC Yum! Center, said. “People have a right to speak all they want, but at the same time, we have a right to make sure people come down and have a good time and keep it positive.”
George Timmering, who operates Bearno’s Pizza, said last weekend was his best since the start of the pandemic.
“When you’re used to being slow, and then, all of a sudden, you’re busy, it’s kind of an adjustment for all of us,” Timmering said.
Valentine said hotels were oversold last weekend as well, which he said pointed to progress for businesses.
It’s momentum they all want to see continue.
“Downtown Louisville is the heartbeat of the city,” Todd Warren of MPI Printing said. “We need to get people back down here though.”
The business owners said they plan to continue enforcing COVID-19 precautions throughout the event.
Timmering added he hopes ‘March Madness on Main Street’ springboards the city’s economic recovery through Derby season.
“We’re ready to get this started,” he said. “Downtown Louisville is going to come back a lot sooner than people think.”
Event details can be found on the websites of participating businesses. Some of those listed are Repeal, O’Shea’s, MPI Printing, the Omni Hotels & Resorts, Bitters End, Doc Crows, Whiskey Row Hotels, Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen, Bar Moxy, Corner and Bearno’s.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.