Fischer nominates 11 people for LMPD Civilian Review Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fischer announced on Monday who he wants to sit on the Louisville Metro Police Department Civilian Review Board.
Its goal is to provide a monitor for police conduct through an appointed inspector general. In cases where allegations of misconduct are raised against LMPD, once approved through a vote by Metro Council, the board members will represent the voice of citizens that have been seeking representation in the city for years.
Fischer nominated 11 people he believes should sit on the board, a list of people with differing demographics, backgrounds and personal experiences. The list includes Stachelle Bussey, Denise Sears, Barbara Haigler, Jennifer Greene, Scott Dickens, Charles Keyes, Marianne Michael, Guillermo Sollano, Tumey Berry, Antonio Taylor, and Kellie Watson.
Bussey, the executive director of the non-profit The Hope Buss, told WAVE 3 News she wants to create a city where Black men and women can live comfortably, which includes her family and friends.
”I’m serious about my city being a better city,” Bussey said.
The LMPD Civilian Review Board is just part of a long list of changes Metro Council is keeping tabs on.
”We still have a long way to go,” Metro Council President David James said. “We have created Breonna’s Law that ends no-knock warrants. We’ve addressed use of force by LMPD. We’ve addressed transparency and the police department. We have created the civilian review board and office of inspector general and the mayor has appointed a new police chief.”
The death of Breonna Taylor charged and revved up social injustice and race organizations. As the one year anniversary of Taylor’s death gets closer, Bussey reflected on what the opportunity means if the civilian review board is approved and she is able to be part of it.
She said it all comes back to her main and only goal: living in a better Louisville.
”We have a job to do. We have a big task on our hands,” she said. “Ultimately, if we want the trust that this is real, we have to make some heavy decisions as it relates to accountability. It’s time to literally bridge the gap.”
The Metro Council vote to approve the LMPD Civilian Review Board is slated for Thursday, March 11.
