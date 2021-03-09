FORECAST: Warm, windy Wednesday

- Gusty winds (20 to 30 mph) warm us into the 70s Wednesday & Thursday
- Rain chances return Thursday night to the north, pushing south later in the night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies for a decent part of the overnight with mild temperatures holding the 40s for many. A few clouds begin to increase during the pre-dawn hours.
Despite clouds increasing throughout the day, temperatures will continue to warm reaching highs in the lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Southerly winds will be gusty 30 to 35 mph.
Wednesday night will continue to be windy and mild as lows only drop into the 50s by Thursday morning. Thursday is another warm and windy one with highs in the 70s. Expect scattered thunderstorms in areas north of I-64 during the afternoon and evening hours, dropping farther south into Kentucky overnight.
Temperatures fall back into the 50s and 60s for highs starting over the weekend into next week. Early indications with the long-range data continue to indicate a push of cooler, below average temperatures, arriving by the end of next week. Something worth watching, but don’t put the sweaters away just yet! The 70s this week may just be a tease.
Don’t forget to spring forward one hour this weekend! Daylight saving time begins 2 a.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.