Indiana nursing homes to make changes in visitation policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents at Bethel Manor Nursing Home will get the chance to spend more time with their families.
Starting March 8, residents can have eight hours of indoor visitation a day.
“Our residents are really eager for families,” Josh Bowman, an administrator at Bethel Manor said. “And that’s really our number one question getting from families right now is ‘When are you going to have visitation inside again?’”
“I know sometimes when they’re in here alone they kind of get down and depressed,” cottage director Lesley Beach said. “But seeing their families will help keep them motivated and set on that goal to go home.”
Though staff members say they are ready to welcome visitors, they want to make sure those visitors know there will still be some restrictions.
“A lot of people are really excited about that, and we’re really excited to take that step forward, but it’s not necessarily like a flashback to pre-2020,” Bowman explained.
Bethel Manor will be allowing 45-minute visits and two visitors for each pre-scheduled appointment.
Visitors still have to sanitize, wear a mask and stay socially distanced during the visit.
“Just because we are opening our doors and letting some visitors back in doesn’t mean we’re out of the water yet,” Beach stated.
“It is kind of a hard thing,” Bowman said. “Whenever you come into the building, you just want to go back to normal go and hug and all of that, but making sure we’re still doing this in a smart, action-controlled way.”
Ron and Debra Avery came to visit Ron’s dad Orville Monday.
“We’re taking advantage of the opening of the nursing home,” said Ron. “This obviously shows we’re making progress against COVID.”
Administrator Josh Bowman agreed; this does show progress, but visitors still have to adhere to some limitations, like staying six feet apart and wearing a mask.
“I’m very excited. I’m sure a lot of people are too because this is a family member, and now you actually get to see them,” shared Ron’s wife, Debra.
Before getting to meet in person, Bethel Manor had two-way phones placed near windows so loved ones could still safely visit.
The Averys said it makes a big difference being face to face.
“It’s a lot nicer than being outside trying to talk through a piece of glass,” said Ron.
“This is really nice to be able to come in and not be on the phone with a window between you,” Debra said. “They tried really hard to make it easy for us to see him, but it’s nothing like being in person.”
The Averys say Orville is hard of hearing, so the six feet of distance make it hard to talk to him.
“The six feet make it much more challenging so it’ll be exciting whenever we do get to that point to be able to have more of that closeness and togetherness,” stated administrator Josh Bowman.
Orville, however, doesn’t seem to mind all of the limitations.
14 News asked him how he felt about seeing his family.
“Oh wonderful,” he said. “Just wonderful.”
