‘It’s a nice little cushion’ -- Louisville man claims $1M Mega Millions ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is the latest Mega Millions millionaire.
Actually, after taxes, the anonymous winner picked up a check Monday for $710,000, but he said it will be a big help as he prepares for retirement.
“It’s a nice little cushion,” he said.
The man told lottery officials he bought the ticket at a Circle K store on Bardstown Road on Saturday, and checked the numbers on the lottery website the next morning.
“My mouth probably dropped open,” he said after realizing his five numbers matched the winning numbers drawn.
On his way to work, he took the ticket to a store to check it when he got the confirmation he was hoping for.
“I was kind of in shock,” he said. “I can say I went to work in a good mood.”
Circle K will receive a $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
