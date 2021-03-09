Kentucky hits lowest COVID positivity rate since September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear updated the public Tuesday about the coronavirus outbreak and reported 880 new virus cases, bringing the total up to 411,917.
There were also 21 reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state total to 4,850.
As of Tuesday, at least 551 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 147 were in the ICU and 81 were on a ventilator.
Meanwhile, the governor said the state was seeing a 3.94% positivity rate, the lowest in Kentucky since last September.
“Folks, we are so close to the end,” Beshear said, applauding the public’s effort in combating the virus and signing up for vaccinations. “We are so close to getting everyone vaccinated.”
There have been at least 849,030 COVID-19 vaccinations performed in the state and at least 127,110 Kentuckians received their first dose in the last week.
In total, Beshear said 25% of Kentucky’s eligible population has received the COVID vaccine.
“We are really ramping up,” Beshear said, “and we’re going to meet this goal the president set to have a vaccine available for any Kentuckian who wants it by the end of May.”
He also confirmed that 97.6% of all allocated vaccine doses are being administered within a week of getting them in Kentucky.
Beshear said he still encourages Kentuckians to get tested if they believe they’ve been exposed to the virus and reminded those who have been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks in public.
