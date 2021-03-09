Louisville doctors explain new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC has released new guidance for fully vaccinated people nearly three months after the first vaccine doses were administered to Americans.
The public health recommendations, released Monday, apply two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The updated guidance applies to non-healthcare settings.
Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated people can:
- Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
- Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
- Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
For those fully vaccinated, the CDC continues to recommend masks and physical distancing in public and around those high risk. The CDC also recommends vaccinated people continue to avoid medium and large gatherings.
Dr. Joseph Flynn with Norton Healthcare called the CDC’s new recommendations a good “stepping off point.”
“It’s an exciting opportunity, it shows us we’re making progress as the numbers are going down and we have more and more people become vaccinated,” Flynn said. “We are social beings. Seeing people smile, seeing their facial expressions is lost when we’re so reliant on the masks, and this will really be the opportunity to bring some sense that we’re getting closer.”
Flynn also explained his concern that fully vaccinated people could still have a small chance of spreading the virus. He echoed the CDC’s recommendations to continue mask-wearing and physical distancing.
“There’s still many more people that need to be vaccinated before we freely feel we can go without a mask,” he said.
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health told WAVE 3 News he worried there was no way to enforce the guidance.
“The biggest problem I see is how do you verify someone has had the vaccine or not,” he asked. “It makes good common sense to me; I think the bigger problem becomes how do I validate that you or I have had the vaccine and we’re okay to do this versus someone who’s not and is just gathering and doing those things because they can probably get away with it.”
Smith said he wants to see between 30% to 50% of people vaccinated before more rules are relaxed.
“Seeing those numbers, that when it’ll really start to see a lot of the freedoms and changes that we want to make to get back as we say a more normal cadence of life,” he said.
The CDC has not yet adjusted current guidance on travel and continues to discourage non-essential trips.
