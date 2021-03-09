Northern Kentucky SWAT standoff ends in arrest

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A standoff in Pendleton County ended in an arrest overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they responded to a home near the intersection of Route 27 and Route 177 just before 3 p.m. Monday.
They received a report that a man who was armed with a handgun had barricaded inside a mobile home and was holding his teenage son hostage.
The residence is across the street from North Kentucky Elementary School in Butler, Kentucky, so the school was locked down for several hours.
The students were safely evacuated and made it home, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Kentucky State Police special response team arrested the suspect about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
His name and charges were not released.
