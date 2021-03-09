Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi hauling chickens crashed in Lexington, shutting down part of North Broadway.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. near New Circle Road.
The semi was headed outbound on Broadway when it struck a railroad overpass.
R. J. Corman Railroad Group was asked to inspect the bridge as a precaution.
Thousands of chickens were on board the semi, which Lexington police said was on its way from Liberty, Ky., to Pennsylvania.
Many chickens got loose and had to be corralled.
North Broadway was shut down in both directions for several hours.
Police said the driver was not hurt and was not facing any charges.
