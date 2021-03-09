SOS Collecting supplies and donations for flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After flooding devastated parts of eastern Kentucky last week, one local organization is stepping in to help those in need.
SOS is a Louisville-based global health organization that meets critical health care needs in medically impoverished communities around the world by redistributing medical donations (surplus medical supplies and medical equipment) from where there is surplus to where they are needed.
SOS is collecting a list of supplies to help with recovery and cleaning efforts. Items needed include:
- 5-gallon buckets
- bleach
- towels
- brooms
- mops
- dust masks
- work gloves
- plastic gloves
- scrub brushes
- garbage bags
- liquid household cleaner
- shovels
- Dawn dish soap.
Tonya Steyn, with SOS, says the flooding happened so fast that residents weren’t able to prepare. ”They’ve lost everything. You consider their cars, their homes, their furniture. They’re going to be lucky if the can clean up their homes. So right now they’re just starting to see what they can save.”
If you’d like to help, items can be dropped off at the SOS warehouse at 1500 Arlington Avenue, today and tomorrow, March 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you would like to donate money you can text ‘SOS’ to 609-212-0627.
