Suspect held on $25K bond after brutal beating of man passed out in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of seriously injuring another man, beating him over the head with a rock in an alleged attempt to steal prescription pills.
Damien Carter was arraigned Tuesday morning on robbery and assault charges.
The attack happened early Monday morning outside a home on Grand Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Police said a man was passed out in a car, and Carter admitted to stealing his car keys, and a bottle of pills.
Witnesses said Carter hit the victim more than 15 times in the head with a rock before stomping on the man’s head.
During his arraignment, his attorney asked for a reduced bond, saying Carter has a job, volunteers at his church and has a child.
But the judge in the case cited Carter’s “long history of assaults and possession of weapons when he’s not supposed to,” and upheld the original cash bond amount of $25,000.
He’s due back in court March 17.
