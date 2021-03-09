Suspect held on $25K bond after brutal beating of man passed out in car

Damien Carter was arraigned Tuesday morning on robbery and assault charges. (Source: Provided)
By John P. Wise | March 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 3:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of seriously injuring another man, beating him over the head with a rock in an alleged attempt to steal prescription pills.

Damien Carter was arraigned Tuesday morning on robbery and assault charges.

The attack happened early Monday morning outside a home on Grand Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Police said a man was passed out in a car, and Carter admitted to stealing his car keys, and a bottle of pills.

Witnesses said Carter hit the victim more than 15 times in the head with a rock before stomping on the man’s head.

During his arraignment, his attorney asked for a reduced bond, saying Carter has a job, volunteers at his church and has a child.

But the judge in the case cited Carter’s “long history of assaults and possession of weapons when he’s not supposed to,” and upheld the original cash bond amount of $25,000.

He’s due back in court March 17.

