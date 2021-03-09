UofL breaks ground on another new dorm building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville broke ground on a new residence hall Tuesday, the second in the past two weeks.
This one is a five-story, 452-room dormitory for incoming freshman.
It’s set to open in the middle of campus in the fall of 2022.
The new residence hall is part of a $71 million project to replace two 1960s-era dorms, with two new buildings that will mirror each other. The first opens this fall.
Both are adjacent to the Student Activities Center, and were designed based on feedback from students.
“Students were brought in to directly pick the furniture, design aspects and provide input on study rooms and several other things as well,” Residence Hall Association spokeswoman Grace Beebe said.
Last week, UofL broke ground on Denny Crum Hall, which will house athletes and other students.
