Warmer weather points to pothole repairs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warmer weather means the end of winter and the beginning of paving season in Louisville.
Monday, Metro Public Works started the annual campaign to repair roads through the city.
Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday more than 40,000 potholes are repaired every year in Jefferson County alone.
“Every year, we also launch a grid patterned blitz through the city streets throughout March and April to patch every pothole we can find,” he explained.
There are multiple ways to report a pothole:
- Dial Metro Call at 311 or use the app.
- On Twitter, tweet and use the hashtag ‘#502pothole’ and include the address or intersection where it’s located.
- Use the pothole reporting form on top of the city’s website at louisvilleky.gov.
