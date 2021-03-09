What will in-person meals look like at JCPS?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest school district has released more details about its in-person meal services as students prepare to return to the classroom, some as early as March 17.
Greathouse Elementary second grader William Sims said he looks forward to returning to the classroom, albeit, he told WAVE 3 News the “only bad part” is getting to go to school just two days a week.
Despite that, students who choose to return to the classroom will notice many changes inside the buildings, especially during lunchtime.
“Meal service at each school is going to look slightly different,” Julia Bauscher, JCPS Nutrition Services executive administrator said. “It will be a combination of some students eating in the cafeteria in some cases, or they may be eating in other common areas of the school building and in some instances they’ll dine in the classroom.”
At Greathouse Elementary, students will eat in the cafeteria and gym.
However, staff replaced the typical, long lunch tables with individual desks which are numbered for contact tracing purposes and spaced six feet apart.
On any given day, there will be 12 students inside a Greathouse Elementary classroom at most, Principal Karla Davis said.
Davis told WAVE 3 News that staff at Greathouse Elementary have been preparing the reopening plan for months; she added it will take some time and patience to help students get used to the new procedures and routine.
“We’re going to be welcoming in kindergarteners who have never been in school at all, so this will all be new to them,” Davis said. “We’ll treat this just like the beginning of the school year, we’ll establish expectations, we’ll model, we’ll practice a lot those first few days, and we’ll have everybody ready.”
JCPS will make changes to its curbside meal pickup once in-person instruction resumes.
Curbside meal distribution on the Tuesday through Thursday schedule will end after the March 16 pickup, when parents will receive six days’ worth of meals in addition to snacks for each child.
Curbside pickup will be held on March 24 at most secondary schools where families will receive eight meals for each child before spring break.
After spring break, curbside meal pickup will be available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. from April 10 through May 22 at these locations. Meal pickup will not be available on Derby Day, May 1, but sites will be open on Oaks Day, April 30 to catch up with meals.
