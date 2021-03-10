Brad Schuhmann: Former LMPD officer sentenced for his part in Explorer sex scandal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former LMPD officer Brad Schuhmann was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation, with six months of home confinement for his role in the department’s Explorer program sex scandal.
In November, Schuhmann pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under the color of law, admitting to having subjected a minor to sexual contact back in 2010.
The Explorer program gave young people, mostly teens, an opportunity to learn about potential careers in law enforcement. The program was disbanded once the sex scandal came to light in recent years.
During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Schuhmann’s victim, identified as “Jane Doe” called him “a monster” and “a predator,” urging the court to sentence him to prison to make up for the many years she has suffered.
However, Schuhmann’s sister, Kris Mitchell, spoke glowingly to the court about her brother’s character, calling him a “positive asset to society” who often went out of his way to help others. She added their family is “beyond proud” of Schuhmann.
Schuhmann then apologized to the victim and told the court he made “the worst decision” of his life.
The judge said based on Schuhmann’s character and no previous criminal record, incarceration wouldn’t be appropriate.
Schuhmann also must register as a sex offender in Kentucky and pay a $2,000 fine.
