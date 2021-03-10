Breonna Taylor protesters say they’re still emotional, anxious for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Renamed Injustice Square by the community that made it homebase for Louisville’s protests last summer, Jefferson Square Park has sat mostly quiet in recent months.
But this week, as the one-year anniversary of the Breonna Taylor shooting death draws near, local protesters are talking about their demands for equity, and whether they’re being met, and whether the square will fill back up again in the coming days and weeks.
Protesters Melvin Boyd, Kenneth Payne and Ja’mel Lewis said they joined the movement after Breonna Taylor’s family demanded everyone say her name.
“All we’re asking for is equal; we’re not even asking for more,” Lewis said.
The group asked Churchill Downs for commitments of inclusion in its social and economic plans. Churchill’s statement to WAVE 3 News said it’s honoring a Black jockey in an upcoming stakes race, creating a diversity council and reorganizing its charity strategy.
Protesters also asked Nulu businesses for more minority representation. Its business association also created a diversity council, a business incubator and diversity training programs.
“I’m glad they’re doing this, but come on, why does it take something as drastic as this, a life being taken away, for you to light the proverbial light to reach out?” Payne asked.
Protesters also have demanded legal and police reform, some of which already has been enacted, including the naming of a new LMPD chief, Erika Shields. Shields was hired in January after she resigned as Atlanta’s police chief amid an incident where officers killed a Black man resisting arrest.
“Out of 22 people, you chose to choose someone who failed in another city with a similar situation?” Boyd asked.
Added Lewis: “She shifted the weight to the amount of murders in Louisville, Kentucky. We know there is an issue, but at the same time, because that is an issue, you don’t negate LMPD brutality.”
Protesters are now taking their work from the streets to political seats.
“We don’t care if you’re White or Black,” Lewis said. “If you’re Black and in a seat and not doing nothing, you have to go to.”
Added Payne: “It may look empty out here, (but) what many don’t realize is there’s tons of people from this protest that sparked something in them, and they’re behind the scenes talking to lawmakers.”
The group is working on their new organization Men on the Move, supporting young people in their community. And with the hundreds of local protesters, like the weather, they said they’re warming back up. They said they’re still emotional and anxious for justice.
