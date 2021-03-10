Business leaders focus on transforming Nulu a year after Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The one-year anniversary of the Breonna Taylor shooting death is approaching, and some leaders in Louisville are reflecting on what’s changed.
Taylor’s death sparked nationwide protests, and permanent change for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Protesters spent much of last summer using their voices to demand change and reject inequities.
“Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Central Park Karen, then Breonna Taylor,” Nulu Diverity Empowerment Council Chairman Andre Wilson said, “then you’re like, ‘That’s it; we will not take it anymore.’”
Added Nulu Business Association President Rick Wilson: “Last March 13th, I didn’t know anything about Breonna Taylor. I never heard of it. I think police and government officials did a pretty good job of keeping it quiet for way too long.”
Last May, the world heard and protesters came out in force. Reminded of the demolition of the Clarksdale Housing Complex in 2005, protesters said Black familes were pushed out as White businesses moved in. Then came the demands -- a three-page contract calling for more minority representation in all realms of business, including more minority representation in staff, diversity training, donations to Black organizations and even increased representation of Black-owned brands in stores.
“We have a role in making change in how we do business, and who we do business with,” Murphy said.
Added Wilson: “We have to address economic empowerment, because if we don’t, we will always be marching, we will always be protesting. What we ignore, we empower.”
Murphy and Wilson have created an educational committee with diversity training, discussing gentrification and a new business incubator. Wilson said he personally went to every Nulu business to learn, teach and increase minority awareness.
“Most of the businesses wanted change,” Wilson said. “They just didn’t know how to do it.”
But not all businesses wanted change. Fernando Martinez, who owns Nulu’s popular La Bodeguita De Mima and several other restaurants, spoke out against the wave of protests with his own.
“He didn’t think he needed someone else telling him what to do,” Murphy said. “He has lived it in his lifetime. I haven’t; he has, so I understand what his thoughts are and where he’s coming from.”
Murphy and Wilson agreed change looks different for everyone. As does one’s life experience compared to another’s.
“I never once thought about my safety when I was driving a car,” Murphy said. “It just never occurred to me. This whole Breonna case changed the way I think about how people have to react to that.”
“All it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing,” Wilson said.
Replied Murphy: “Yeah, so I can’t do nothing.”
Wilson and Murphy have a goal in transforming Nulu; they just don’t know when they’ll reach it.
“God, I hope we’re not having the same conversation in five years,” Wilson said. “But I’m sure they said that in the 60s.”
Wilson then reflected on what happened a year ago, knowing it’s the catalyst of much of what has changed since.
“With Breonna Taylor, she was that person, the seed, that represented all of us,” he said. “That could have been any Black young woman. That could have been any Black Man.”
