Clarke could return for Cats in SEC Tournament

“The training staff and the medical staff came to me about Terrence last week,” Calipari said. “I said if he get through individual work two days without limping. If he’s limping I’m not even, I don’t care what you tell me, he’s not playing. So he did and I said, ok, now we’re gonna throw him into some of the scrimmaging, does he pick us up or does he take us back? If he takes us back, he can’t be in right now. He’s had a couple of good days. First one on the floor, first one on the bus. He wants to do this for team. He may not play a game, maybe he does, maybe he doesn’t. He wants to do it for the team.”