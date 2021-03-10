Clarke could return for Cats in SEC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Terrence Clarke might be back on the court for UK in this weeks SEC Tournament.
The freshman guard has not played since going scoreless in 16 minutes in the Cats loss to UofL on December 26.
Last month John Calipari indicated that doctors had determined that Clarke would need four to six weeks to heal from a foot injury, effectively ending his season.
However, that timeline has moved up.
“The training staff and the medical staff came to me about Terrence last week,” Calipari said. “I said if he get through individual work two days without limping. If he’s limping I’m not even, I don’t care what you tell me, he’s not playing. So he did and I said, ok, now we’re gonna throw him into some of the scrimmaging, does he pick us up or does he take us back? If he takes us back, he can’t be in right now. He’s had a couple of good days. First one on the floor, first one on the bus. He wants to do this for team. He may not play a game, maybe he does, maybe he doesn’t. He wants to do it for the team.”
Clarke averaged 10.7 points per game in seven games. He started six.
“He just said whatever this team needs from me, I’m here,” Calipari added. “If I don’t play, I’m fine, if you want to put me in, fine, I’m ready to go. Now I won’t change the rotation of what we’re doing, but there may be a point that I say, let’s give him a shot, let’s see how he’s doing.”
The Cats (9-15) tip off SEC Tournament at 12 p.m. on Thursday against Mississippi State (14-13). UK won the only regular season meeting with the Bulldogs 78-73 in overtime in Starkville, Mississippi. That game was played on January 2, and was the first game that Clarke missed.
