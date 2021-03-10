Community observance to be held for the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Saturday marks one year since Breonna Taylor was killed inside her apartment. Preparations are being made in Louisville as celebrations and demonstrations are expected to take place this weekend.
Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Erika Shields have outlined some precautions for people planning to head to Jefferson Square Park. They believe people will gather there since the park has become the epicenter for Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville.
Jefferson Square Park will be restricted to pedestrian traffic only this weekend to keep people safe during the weekend events. There will be no parking around the park after morning rush hour from Friday through Sunday. Anyone heading to the park should be prepared to walk a few blocks.
There will also be several road closures for those planning to head downtown.
The streets affected are:
- Jefferson St from 5th St to 7th St
- Liberty St from 5th St to 7th St
- Cedar St from 6th St to 7th St
- Congress Alley from 6th St to 7th St
- Court Place from 5th St to 6th St
- 6th St from Market to Muhammad Ali
- 5th St from Market to Muhammad Ali
- Armory Place from Muhammad Ali to Liberty St
Police will be able to access Sixth and Market streets for people who live or work around the area.
Some TARC routes will also be impacted. Click here to check for any changes.
Mayor Fischer also urges anyone gathering downtown this weekend to observe COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing and social distancing.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.